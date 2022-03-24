Know The Amazing Benefits of Drumsticks

New Delhi: Drumsticks are filled with a lot of essential nutrients, whereas the leaves are the most nutrient part of the plant and one of the finest sources of calcium, iron, zinc, selenium and magnesium.

Cultivated in many parts across India, the drumstick is widely known to be therapeutic with a very high nutrition content. The drumstick tree, seeds, pods, fruits (which is known as drumsticks) and flowers all have medicinal properties.

Strengthens Bone

Drumstick being an incredible source of the essential mineral calcium, iron and phosphorus, strengthens the bones in growing children. Regular addition of drumstick in the diet also reinstate bone density in older people and eases the symptoms of osteoporosis. Potent anti-inflammatory properties of drumsticks are beneficial in treating conditions like arthritis and also heal minor bone fractures.

Promotes Gut Health

Drumstick blessed with a richness of essential B vitamins like thiamine, riboflavin, niacin and vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in stimulating the secretion of digestive juices and helps in the smooth functioning of the digestive system. It also aids the digestion process by helping in the break down of carbs, protein and fat into simpler forms. Moreover, the umpteen amount of fibre in drumsticks regularise the bowel movement and maintains gut health.

Regulates Hypertension

The goodness of bioactive compounds niaziminin and isothiocyanate in drumstick assists to circumvent the thickening of the arteries and lessens the chance of developing high blood pressure. The rich antioxidant profile in the drumstick improves the circulation of blood and nutrients to the heart thus regulating hypertension.

Fights Infection

The potent anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of drumstick are efficient in battling infections caused by E. coli, salmonella and Rhizopus. The superior anti-bacterial profile of drumstick is beneficial in preventing infections of the throat, chest and skin. Drumstick contains quercetin the potent antioxidant which is efficient in treating tuberculosis. Moreover, it is also valuable in treating fungal skin ailments.

Regulates Diabetes

Drumsticks being naturally low in calories and heaped with essential minerals, vitamins and fibre help to significantly bring down blood sugar spikes. Several studies reveal that the plant compound isothiocyanates in moringa are effective in reducing weight, improving glucose tolerance and regulating blood sugar levels.

Promotes Good Vision

The richness of antioxidants in drumsticks is beneficial in treating cataracts and dry eyes. The eye-friendly nutrients in the drumstick avert the thickening of the capillary membrane and impede retinal dysfunction.