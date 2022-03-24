Best Fitness Apps That You Must Have

New Delhi: Owning a fitness tracker won’t do these things for you, but there are plenty of apps that can help you track it when you do it yourself. Fitness apps have become shocking good at what they do, and some can manage more than just fitness. Here are the best Android fitness apps and workout apps.

My fitness pal

The app enables you to track all your fitness needs with a host of tools. The most popular (and perhaps widely used feature) is its searchable food database of over 300,000,000 items. The app also gives you the option to add your own foods and recipes. It helps you track what you eat and even offers suggestions on what you should eat. Users can also get customized diet plans and physical activity plans to help them reach the set goals. Moreover, it has a collection of cardio and strength workouts and can be integrated with several apps and devices.

5-minute yoga –

The app is designed by SadhguruJaggiVasudevand is based on the science of Upa-Yoga, which is focused on physical and psychological benefits. All you have to do is take out five minutes every day to practice from a set of 7 five-minute Upa-Yoga exercises. The app contains videos, including demos and guided instruction videos that explain the science of performing the asanas correctly. Unlike other apps, this app lets you stream the videos offline too.

Centr

Centr is a fitness app backed by Chris Hemsworth for those who want to train like Thor. It offers several workout programs covering multiple disciplines like Pilates and HIIT. These programs are developed by Hemsworth’s trainer and others field professionals, too. Beyond building and toning muscle, Centr also features mindfulness courses, a meal planner, and plugs into Apple’s HealthKit if you own an Apple Watch. The app’s monthly subscription rate is far from cheap, though, but it does pack a seven-day trial.

Breathe2Relax

Designed to manage stress, Breathe2Relax provides detailed information on the effects of stress on the body and gives instructions and various exercises to help combat stress. This app is a buddy when you are all sad and upset, as it also helps to stabilize your mood and control anger. Compatible with all android phones and requires iOS 3.2.2 or later for apple family phones. Price Free download for android and iOS users.

Fooducate

This app will help you make healthier food choices. Fooducate enables you to scan a food product while shopping and provides detailed nutritional value about the food product. So why wait? Download this app to stay toned and fit. Compatible with all android phones and requires iOS 3.0 or later for apple family phones. Price Free download for android and iOS users.