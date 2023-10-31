“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is Prashanth Neel’s most ambitious action spectacle,” Says a source close to production

The teaser of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has indeed given a short glimpse into its thrilling and action-packed world. Being made under the direction of the biggest action director, Prashanth Neel, the film is surely going to bring a kind of action that has never been seen before and that’s what the dream of the director as well.

A source close to prodution revealed, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is his biggest action film to date. Prashanth Neel always wanted to make an action spectacle which has never been seen in the Indian film industry and he feels that this is the best of his work in this domain. It is Prashanth Neel’s most ambitious action spectacle.”

Prashanth Neel has his own dynamic action universe that comprises the KGF universe. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is also touted to be the biggest action film as this will mark the first collaboration of Prashanth Neel who made the biggest action franchise, KGF with the Baahubali superstar, Prabhas. Having seen this, it is guaranteed that the director is going to bring a whole new different kind of cinematic spectacle on the big screen for the audience.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.