Ahead of Tiger 3 release this Diwali, lookalikes of Salman Khan spotted wearing the iconic chequered scarves

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the nation. He does anything that instantly becomes a trend. There is no denying that he is the masses favorite, and from his dance steps to the hairstyles to the dialogue delivery, everything has been followed by the masses in large numbers. Besides this, Salman Khan brought the trend of the scarf into fashion with his blockbuster ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012). The spy thriller and the first film in the Spy franchise presented Salman Khan as the OG Spy Tiger.

While the film is in the hearts of audiences for its action, the masses also resonate with the chequered scarf that Salman introduced with Ek Tha Tiger. The iconic chequered scarf became a nationwide phenomenon among the masses, and since the release date of Tiger 3 approaches, the anticipation among the masses is sky high. In a recent surprise, several lookalikes of Salman Khan have also been seen wearing the iconic scarf.

Fans are getting ready with the Iconic Tiger Scarf, showing their excitement for #Tiger3, @BeingSalmanKhan @yrf #SalmanKhan 12th NOV 2023 – DIWALI 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uLngQapPRQ — SALMAN KI SENA™ (@Salman_ki_sena) October 31, 2023

Salman Khan Fans are all set to welcome their hero & celebrate #Tiger3 on 12th November. pic.twitter.com/L3BlT0NS9Y — Dєνιℓ (@imbeingdevil) October 31, 2023

Scarf of TIGER , Team #SalmanKhan Fans Mumbai are Ready to Roar in Big way🔥🔥 Fans are taking the excitement to whole new level , This Diwali there will he Historical celebration everywhere be it in theaters or outside theaters. SALMANIA & SALMANIACs Storm 🔥🔥 #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/5CXGDrLat5 — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) October 31, 2023

It is to be noted that Salman Khan is returning as the Tiger in the hugely anticipated Tiger 3. The teaser and trailer showed Salman wearing the chequered scarf, and to commemorate the superstar’s return, many look-alike fans of the superstar are showing their love and anticipation by getting themselves prepared with Tiger’s chequered scarf.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of the hugely anticipated Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Riddhi Dogra, and the film will release in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.