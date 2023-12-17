Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire Becomes the Most Liked Film Of The Year 2023 on Book My Show!

Hombale Films is unquestionably one of the most prestigious content creators in the Indian film industry. The prominent production house is gearing up for the grand release of their next biggest venture, Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel.

With five days left until Salaar Part 1:CeaseFire’s release, the anticipation for the action-packed emotional drama is building day by day among the masses. The film has been the talk of the town since it was announced, and the fans and the audiences were excited to catch the explosive combination of Baahubali star Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel. The excitement of the masses took to the leading portal “Book My Show,” where the film has raised one million likes from the masses and became the only most-liked film this year. To date, no other film has achieved one million likes on Book My Shows.

The booking of the film has been opened on every ticket booking platform, and the booking is commencing with very good speed. The film is expected to have an outstanding opening on its release day, December 22nd, 2023.

The action has a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes and was given an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board. The movie has several bloody combat scenes, violence, and battle scenes. The ‘A’ certificate news is evidence of the film’s scale.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.