CM Naveen Condoles Demise Of Veteran Freedom Fighter Nilamani Samal

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of Nilamani Samal, a veteran freedom fighter of Odisha and president of the Odisha State Freedom Fighters’ Association.

In a message, the Chief Minister said, “At a young age, Nilamani Samal joined the Freedom Movement. His sacrifice for the country’s freedom will be remembered. Even after freedom, he gave the message of service and patriotism to the youth of the country till the end of his life.

“We have lost a prominent fighter,” CM Naveen said.

The Chief Minister has announced that the veteran freedom fighter’s last rites will be held with full national honours. Patnaik expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Centenarian freedom fighter & the President of the All India Freedom Fighters Association Nilamani Samal passed away at the age of 101 while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Cuttack after suffering a massive brain stroke.

