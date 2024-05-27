Make Way for Bae! Much-Awaited Hindi Original Series ‘Call Me Bae’, to Premiere Worldwide on September 6

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series is created by Ishita Moitra.

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Call Me Bae features Ananya Panday in the lead alongside an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream the series on Prime Video starting September 6

View the Date Announcement Here

Call Me Bae is an 8-part series. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.