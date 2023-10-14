Safe City Drive: 64 Detained For Open Drinking, Khatti In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today carried out enforcement drives at various places across the state capital and apprehended 64 persons for open drinking in public places.

The massive raids against open drinking and Khatti places in different areas of the Capital, Kharvelnagar, Badagad, Nayapali Khandagiri, Laxmisagar, Maitrivihar, CSpur, Sahidnagar police stations.

Three platoons of force have been engaged with officers of different PSs, and till 9.30 PM, 64 defaulters were lifted to concerned PSs for verification.

As per police sources, Kharvelnagar police detained 8 persons, Laxmisagar police detained 5 persons, Khandagiri police detained 10 persons, Capital police detained 11 persons, Nayapalli police detained 2, CSPUR police detained 5 persons, Maitrivihar police detained 6 persons, Badagada police detained 5 persons, and Sahidnagar police detained 12 persons.

All these enforcement drives are under Safe City Drive in view of the forthcoming puja festival.