Kandhamal: Retired Junior Clerk Sentenced To Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment In Bribe Case

Phulbani: The Special Vigilance Judge in Phulbani today sentenced the former Junior Clerk (Retired), of the Rural Works Division in Kandhamal district to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case.

The accused, Amulya Kumar Sahu was charge-sheeted by Berhampur wing under section 7 P.C. Amendment Act, 2018 for demanding and accepting a bribe from a retired government employee of the same office for processing and preparing his bill for the release of grade pay and gratuity arrear.

Also, the accused will pay a fine of Rs. 5,000 and in default of payment of the fine, he will undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more for the offence.

The vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Sahu following his conviction.