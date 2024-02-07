Ruckus In Odisha Assembly Over Parboiled Rice Collected By Arpan Raths

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJP members created a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly over the use of parboiled rice as Mahaprasad in Puri Srimandir. Unable to run the House, Speaker Pramila Mallick adjourned it thrice till 4 pm on Wednesday.

As soon as the House assembled for the day in the question hour on the third day of Odisha Assembly budget session, opposition BJP MLAs stormed into the well of the House carrying placards and shouting slogans against the BJD-led government over the alleged use of parboiled rice as Mahaprasad in Puri Srimandir collected during the visit of Arpan Raths in the villages by the Odisha government on the occasion of the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project inauguration.

To counter the opposition BJP, the BJD members also raised the minor girl Pari rape and murder issue being politicized by the saffron party.

Unable to transact any business due to the chaotic scene in the Assembly, Speaker Pramila Mallick adjourned the house till 11.30 am. When the House reassembled, the Opposition BJP members continued their protest forcing the Speaker to again adjourn it till 12.30 pm.

The house was subsequently adjourned till 4. pm by the Speaker due to stiff protest by the Opposition BJP members over the use of parboiled rice in Mahaprasad of the Holy Trinity.

Soon after the house was adjourned, the BJD MLAs gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Assembly premises and demanded an apology from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP Chief Whip Mohan Majhi for politicising the sensational Pari murder issue. On Tuesday, the Special Children Court, Nayagarh sentenced one accused, a juvenile to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the sensational rape and murder case of Nayagarh.

The BJD members said the judgment in the Pari murder case has exposed the wicked political games played by the BJP targeting a former BJD minister in the murder case and condemned the statement of Pradhan and Majhi.

Responding to media persons outside the House, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said, “If the Speaker wanted, she could have called a meeting to resolve the issue without adjourning the House repeatedly”.

Supporting the issue raised by the BJP, the Senior Congress Leader said, “BJP has raised the right issue. No one has an account of how much and which rice was collected through Arpana Rathas. Even the inspection committee clarified the presence of parboiled which has hurt the sentiments of the people”.