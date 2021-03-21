Rubina Dilaik Returns to ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ As Saumya
Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is all set to return to the Colors TV soap Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which garnered her substantial fame, and will reprise her role of Saumya.
Her character sets out on a new journey. She played the role of a transgender, for four years. However, she quit the show last year.
The show has made a mark with its slant at breaking stereotypes, and showcasing the struggles of a ‘kinnar’, or transgender.
Earlier, The actress dropped a major hint about rejoining the show, the Shakti actress posted a photo of herself dressed in traditional red attire. She was seen wearing a red-golden blouse with kajra and heavy gold jewellery. Rubina captioned her post, “Reinventing.”
