Floating eco-luxury 5-star hotel to come up in Qatar by 2025

Qatar: A new eco-luxury hotel is being constructed here which will float in the middle of ocean and spin to generate its own electricity.

The floating 5-star hotel will have 152 rooms and will occupy a construction area of 35,000 square metres.

Authorities in Qatar has entrusted the construction of the novel 5-star hotel to Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio [HAADS], a Turkish architectural design company.

The Turkish firm said the hotel is likely to be completed by 2025 and will be equipped with a unique waste management plan. Hayri Atak said that the hotel is planned for Qatar but it can be located at different places as it can float on sea.

The construction of the hotel started in March 2020 with the motto of minimum energy loss and zero waste.

As one of the hotel’s main features is its ability to spin according to water, it will generate electrical energy and provide guests with different perspective experiences. The hotel will have facilities like bars, spas, saunas, gymnasiums, a beach and a mini-golf club.

The guests will have access from the sea to the hotel by a pier and finally by helicopter and drone to the helipad located on the floating pier.