Two More Indian Shooters Test Covid Positive At ISSF World Cup

New Delhi: Two more Indian shooters have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of athletes contracting the highly contagious virus to six in the ongoing ISSF World Cup in the national capital.

These two, whose test reports came late on Saturday night, are in addition to the two Indian athletes who have returned positive for the virus at the start of the second competition day of the tournament.

On Saturday morning three shooters, including two from the Indian pistol men’s team, tested positive for COVID-19.

The shooters were self-isolating in their team hotel before being shifted to a hospital. Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters, as well as their other teammates, have also been isolated after undergoing COVID tests.

In all, six shooters have already been afflicted by the dreaded virus since the teams started arriving for the tournament, which started at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Friday.

Countries have been allowed to field their MQS (Minimum Qualification Score) shooters in place of the ones ruled out from the main teams owing to contracting the virus.