Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla announce pregnancy with travel pics

Mumbai: Actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have confirmed that they are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Rubina and Abhinav shared a joint post informing their fans and followers about the news.

The actress is currently in the United States enjoying a vacation with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She jetted off a few weeks back and updated her fans about her whereabouts with daily pictures and videos.

Today, just a few minutes back, she uploaded a series of photos where she is seen posing with her hubby on a cruise. The first photo shows Rubina leaning against Abhinav while he is holding her bump. She penned an adorable caption announcing the news.

It reads, “We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!” The second and third photo also shows a happy picture of the couple with Rubina flaunting her baby bump. The actress wore a fitted turtleneck top with a shrug and matching trousers. Abvhinav looked cool in a white hoodie and denim.