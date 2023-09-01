Rs 1,59,069 crore gross GST revenue collected during August 2023; records 11% Year-on-Year growth

New Delhi: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August 2023 is ₹1,59,069 crore of which CGST is ₹28,328 crore, SGST is ₹35,794 crore, IGST is ₹83,251 crore (including ₹43,550 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹11,695 crore (including ₹1,016 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹37,581 crore to CGST and ₹31,408 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of the Centre and the States in the month of August 2023 after regular settlement is ₹65,909 crore for CGST and ₹67,202 crore for SGST.

The revenues for the month of August 2023 are 11% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from the import of goods was 3% higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table 1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of August 2023 as compared to August 2022 and Table 2 shows the SGST and SGST portion of the IGST received/settled to the States/UTs in August 2023.

Table-1: State-wise Y-o-Y growth of GST Revenue in August, 2023 (Rs. In crore)

State/UT August’22 August’23 Growth(%) Jammu and Kashmir 434 523 21 Himachal Pradesh 709 725 2 Punjab 1651 1813 10 Chandigarh 179 192 7 Uttarakhand 1094 1353 24 Haryana 6772 7666 13 Delhi 4349 4620 6 Rajasthan 3341 3626 9 Uttar Pradesh 6781 7468 10 Bihar 1271 1379 9 Sikkim 247 320 29 Arunachal Pradesh 59 82 39 Nagaland 38 51 37 Manipur 35 40 17 Mizoram 28 32 13 Tripura 56 78 40 Meghalaya 147 189 28 Assam 1055 1148 9 West Bengal 4600 4800 4 Jharkhand 2595 2721 5 Odisha 3884 4408 14 Chhattisgarh 2442 2896 19 Madhya Pradesh 2814 3064 9 Gujarat 8684 9765 12 Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli 311 324 4 Maharashtra 18863 23282 23 Karnataka 9583 11116 16 Goa 376 509 36 Lakshadweep 0 3 853 Kerala 2036 2306 13 Tamil Nadu 8386 9475 13 Puducherry 200 231 15 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 21 35 Telangana 3871 4393 13 Andhra Pradesh 3173 3479 10 Ladakh 19 27 39 Other Territory 224 184 (18) Center Jurisdiction 205 193 (6) Grand Total 100526 114503 14

Table 2: Amount of SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs in August 2023 (Rs. In crore)