Rs 1,59,069 crore gross GST revenue collected during August 2023; records 11% Year-on-Year growth

GST Revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14% higher Year-on-Year

New Delhi: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August 2023 is ₹1,59,069 crore of which CGST is ₹28,328 crore, SGST is ₹35,794 crore, IGST is ₹83,251 crore (including ₹43,550  crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹11,695 crore (including ₹1,016 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹37,581 crore to CGST and ₹31,408 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of the Centre and the States in the month of August 2023 after regular settlement is ₹65,909 crore for CGST and ₹67,202 crore for SGST.

The revenues for the month of August 2023 are 11% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from the import of goods was 3% higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table 1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of August 2023 as compared to August 2022 and Table 2 shows the SGST and SGST portion of the IGST received/settled to the States/UTs in August 2023.

Table-1: State-wise Y-o-Y growth of GST Revenue in August, 2023 (Rs. In crore)

State/UT August’22 August’23 Growth(%)
Jammu and Kashmir 434 523               21
Himachal Pradesh 709 725                 2
Punjab 1651 1813               10
Chandigarh 179 192                 7
Uttarakhand 1094 1353               24
Haryana 6772 7666               13
Delhi 4349 4620                 6
Rajasthan 3341 3626                 9
Uttar Pradesh 6781 7468               10
Bihar 1271 1379                 9
Sikkim 247 320               29
Arunachal Pradesh 59 82               39
Nagaland 38 51               37
Manipur 35 40               17
Mizoram 28 32               13
Tripura 56 78               40
Meghalaya 147 189               28
Assam 1055 1148                 9
West Bengal 4600 4800                 4
Jharkhand 2595 2721                 5
Odisha 3884 4408               14
Chhattisgarh 2442 2896               19
Madhya Pradesh 2814 3064                 9
Gujarat 8684 9765               12
Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli 311

 

 324

 

                 4

 
Maharashtra 18863 23282               23
Karnataka 9583 11116               16
Goa 376 509               36
Lakshadweep 0 3            853
Kerala 2036 2306               13
Tamil Nadu 8386 9475               13
Puducherry 200 231               15
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 21               35
Telangana 3871 4393               13
Andhra Pradesh 3173 3479               10
Ladakh 19 27               39
Other Territory 224 184            (18)
Center Jurisdiction 205 193               (6)
Grand Total 100526 114503               14

 

Table 2: Amount of SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs in August 2023 (Rs. In crore)

State/UT SGST collection SGST portion of IGST Total
Jammu and Kashmir  220  420  640
Himachal Pradesh  182  210  392
Punjab  603  1,201  1,804
Chandigarh  51  119  171
Uttarakhand  382  255  637
Haryana  1,585  1,094  2,679
Delhi  1,113  1,209  2,322
Rajasthan  1,265  1,730  2,994
Uttar Pradesh  2,378  3,165  5,544
Bihar  654  1,336  1,990
Sikkim  42  43  85
Arunachal Pradesh  40  100  140
Nagaland  23  59  82
Manipur  21  62  83
Mizoram  17  54  72
Tripura  36  84  120
Meghalaya  50  86  136
Assam  440  691  1,131
West Bengal  1,797  1,516  3,313
Jharkhand  802  120  922
Odisha  1,333  401  1,734
Chhattisgarh  710  488  1,198
Madhya Pradesh  978  1,447  2,425
Gujarat  3,211  1,723  4,933
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu  51  40  90
Maharashtra  7,630  3,841  11,470
Karnataka  3,029  2,627  5,656
Goa  174  111  285
Lakshadweep  0  2  2
Kerala  1,035  1,437  2,472
Tamil Nadu  3,301  2,212  5,513
Puducherry  43  51  94
Andaman and Nicobar Islands  10  22  33
Telangana  1,439  1,746  3,186
Andhra Pradesh  1,122  1,481  2,603
Ladakh  14  43  57
Other Territory  13  182  195
Grand Total            35,794   31,408     67,202
