Rs 1,59,069 crore gross GST revenue collected during August 2023; records 11% Year-on-Year growth

New Delhi: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August 2023 is ₹1,59,069 crore of which CGST is ₹28,328 crore, SGST is ₹35,794 crore, IGST is ₹83,251 crore (including ₹43,550 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹11,695 crore (including ₹1,016 crore collected on import of goods).
The government has settled ₹37,581 crore to CGST and ₹31,408 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of the Centre and the States in the month of August 2023 after regular settlement is ₹65,909 crore for CGST and ₹67,202 crore for SGST.
The revenues for the month of August 2023 are 11% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from the import of goods was 3% higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.
The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. Table 1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of August 2023 as compared to August 2022 and Table 2 shows the SGST and SGST portion of the IGST received/settled to the States/UTs in August 2023.
Table-1: State-wise Y-o-Y growth of GST Revenue in August, 2023 (Rs. In crore)
|State/UT
|August’22
|August’23
|Growth(%)
|Jammu and Kashmir
|434
|523
|21
|Himachal Pradesh
|709
|725
|2
|Punjab
|1651
|1813
|10
|Chandigarh
|179
|192
|7
|Uttarakhand
|1094
|1353
|24
|Haryana
|6772
|7666
|13
|Delhi
|4349
|4620
|6
|Rajasthan
|3341
|3626
|9
|Uttar Pradesh
|6781
|7468
|10
|Bihar
|1271
|1379
|9
|Sikkim
|247
|320
|29
|Arunachal Pradesh
|59
|82
|39
|Nagaland
|38
|51
|37
|Manipur
|35
|40
|17
|Mizoram
|28
|32
|13
|Tripura
|56
|78
|40
|Meghalaya
|147
|189
|28
|Assam
|1055
|1148
|9
|West Bengal
|4600
|4800
|4
|Jharkhand
|2595
|2721
|5
|Odisha
|3884
|4408
|14
|Chhattisgarh
|2442
|2896
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2814
|3064
|9
|Gujarat
|8684
|9765
|12
|Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|311
|324
| 4
|Maharashtra
|18863
|23282
|23
|Karnataka
|9583
|11116
|16
|Goa
|376
|509
|36
|Lakshadweep
|0
|3
|853
|Kerala
|2036
|2306
|13
|Tamil Nadu
|8386
|9475
|13
|Puducherry
|200
|231
|15
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|21
|35
|Telangana
|3871
|4393
|13
|Andhra Pradesh
|3173
|3479
|10
|Ladakh
|19
|27
|39
|Other Territory
|224
|184
|(18)
|Center Jurisdiction
|205
|193
|(6)
|Grand Total
|100526
|114503
|14
Table 2: Amount of SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs in August 2023 (Rs. In crore)
|State/UT
|SGST collection
|SGST portion of IGST
|Total
|Jammu and Kashmir
|220
|420
|640
|Himachal Pradesh
|182
|210
|392
|Punjab
|603
|1,201
|1,804
|Chandigarh
|51
|119
|171
|Uttarakhand
|382
|255
|637
|Haryana
|1,585
|1,094
|2,679
|Delhi
|1,113
|1,209
|2,322
|Rajasthan
|1,265
|1,730
|2,994
|Uttar Pradesh
|2,378
|3,165
|5,544
|Bihar
|654
|1,336
|1,990
|Sikkim
|42
|43
|85
|Arunachal Pradesh
|40
|100
|140
|Nagaland
|23
|59
|82
|Manipur
|21
|62
|83
|Mizoram
|17
|54
|72
|Tripura
|36
|84
|120
|Meghalaya
|50
|86
|136
|Assam
|440
|691
|1,131
|West Bengal
|1,797
|1,516
|3,313
|Jharkhand
|802
|120
|922
|Odisha
|1,333
|401
|1,734
|Chhattisgarh
|710
|488
|1,198
|Madhya Pradesh
|978
|1,447
|2,425
|Gujarat
|3,211
|1,723
|4,933
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|51
|40
|90
|Maharashtra
|7,630
|3,841
|11,470
|Karnataka
|3,029
|2,627
|5,656
|Goa
|174
|111
|285
|Lakshadweep
|0
|2
|2
|Kerala
|1,035
|1,437
|2,472
|Tamil Nadu
|3,301
|2,212
|5,513
|Puducherry
|43
|51
|94
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|22
|33
|Telangana
|1,439
|1,746
|3,186
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,122
|1,481
|2,603
|Ladakh
|14
|43
|57
|Other Territory
|13
|182
|195
|Grand Total
|35,794
|31,408
|67,202
Comments are closed.