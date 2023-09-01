RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ranked top central banker globally

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been ranked as the top central banker globally by US-based Global Finance magazine.

Shaktikanta Das has been rated ‘A+’ in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. He has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A+.

We are happy to announce that Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das has been rated “A+” in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. Shri Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A+. Link to report card:… — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) September 1, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (Formerly Twitter) to congratulate Shaktikanta Das for the feat.

Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das. This is a proud moment for India, reflecting our financial leadership on the global stage. His dedication and vision continue to strengthen our nation’s growth trajectory. https://t.co/MtdmI8La1T — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2023

According to a statement by Global Finance magazine, grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management. An ‘A’ represents an excellent performance down through an ‘F’ for outright failure.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is followed by Switzerland Governor Thomas J Jordan and central bank chief of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong.

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade central bank governors of 101 countries, territories and districts, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

It is to be noted that Das was conferred the ‘Governor of the Year’ award at London’s Central Banking Awards 2023 in June.