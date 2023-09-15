Routine Rituals Interrupted At Puri Jagannath Temple

Puri: Routine rituals of the Holy Trinity at the Jagannath Temple in Puri were interrupted on Friday after a banned servitor reportedly performed a service on the occasion of the Saptapuri Amavasya this morning.

The rituals have been halted due to sevayat controversy in Puri Jagannath Temple. It is worth mentioning that, post this Mangal Alati rituals have been interrupted.

The Srimandir administrator (rituals) and the Chief administrator Ranjan Das have gone inside the temple to resolve the dispute.

Chief Administrator Ranjan Das said efforts will be made to speed up the policy by resolving the controversy in Puri Jagannath Temple at the earliest.

The Srimandir chief administrator Ranjan Das said strict action will be taken against those who have been deprived the temple of the services and do not have a policy towards smooth functioning of the temple.