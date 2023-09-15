After Congress, BJP To Boycott Odisha Assembly Speaker Election

Bhubaneswar: The BJP has decided to boycott the Odisha Assembly Speaker election on September 21 opposing the poll being scheduled to be held a day after the Nuakhai festival, said party leader and Rengali MLA Nauri Nayak today. The Congress has already announced to boycott the Speaker election.

Speaking at a press conference, Nayak said, “It is not possible for the MLAs of western Odisha to reach the Odisha Assembly a day after Nuakhai festival as the celebrations continue till the next day as well. Though we had demanded for a change in the date of the election, the government paid no heed to it. This has hurt the sentiments of the people of western Odisha.”

“The State Government is being run by bureaucrats, including the 5T Secretary. They have no knowledge about Nuakhai and western Odisha. As decided by Jayanarayan Mishra, Leader of Opposition, and Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, we will boycott the poll,” he added.