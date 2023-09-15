ODI World Cup 2023: Tickets For Semifinals & Final To Go On Sale Today

New Delhi: The sale of tickets for ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final matches is starting from Friday i.e. 15th September onwards. ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final matches are scheduled to take place in Mumbai and Kolkata, respectively, and the ODI World Cup 2023 Final match will take place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.

Fans can book their tickets for the three big matches by visiting the official ticketing website of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023: https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Match tickets for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals and final begin from 8:00 PM IST onwards on Friday, September 15. The ten teams participating in this year’s ODI World Cup 2023 tournament are Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Tickets will be available for these matches

Semifinal 1: Wednesday, November 15 – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Semi-Final 2: Thursday, November 16 – Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Final: Sunday, November 19 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Step-by-Step guide: How to book tickets for ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finals and final match

Go to BookMyShow website.

Then select the venue of your choice under ‘Search matches by venue’.

Search and select the ODI World Cup match for which you wish to buy tickets for.

Your screen will then show you a ‘Book’ option – click on it.

If you already have an account, log in by using the login prompt, which will appear after you click the ‘Book option’.

Select the number of seats you require.

Select the desired seating location for which you want to purchase tickets.

Click on the ‘Book’ button.

Provide pincode for home delivery of tickets.

Enter your required personal details.

Proceed to the payment step by clicking on ‘Proceed for Payment’.

Complete the payment process to secure your tickets for ODI World Cup 2023.