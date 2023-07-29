Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a full package of entertainment! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are exceptionally good

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally been released and is being showered with praises. It indeed has arrived as a contemporary Bollywood romantic film loved by the cinephiles A pure entertainer in all senses. Donning the director’s hat again, Karan Johar has presented the audience with a fully entertaining film that’s nothing but a treat that has the apt amount of romance, drama, comedy, good music, grandeur, and lots of good performances.

Superstar Ranveer Singh, renowned for his exceptional acting abilities is the heart of the film. Ranveer Singh as the flamboyant affluent Delhi guy and Alia Bhatt as the beautiful articulate Bengali girl together drive the film efficiently. Their performance is truly stupendous and both, with their incredible acting, have given a really good film. The duo has created magic on screen earlier too and with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani they showcase the brilliance of their chemistry strongly.

Furthermore, Ranveer has portrayed Rocky incredibly well, demonstrating his versatility to the fullest. He has given life to the character that is being loved and cherished by the audience. He is entertaining, funny, and lovable at the same time and looks absolutely good and desirable. Ranveer exudes emotions efficiently, tickles you effortlessly, and enthralls you with his exquisite Kathak dance in the film. The talented actor makes you laugh, smile, cry, and makes you drool over him. Ranveer’s comic timing and convincing depiction of a Delhi guy grabs your attention every time he comes on screen. That’s the sheer power of Ranveer’s acting that does not let your attention divert elsewhere. He keeps you entertained throughout the film.

Released on 28 July 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles among many others.