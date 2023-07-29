8 Killed, Several Injured In Explosion At Cracker Factory In Tamil Nadu; PM Modi, CM Stalin Announce Ex-gratia

Chennai: Eight people including three women were killed and several others suffered burn injuries following an explosion in a firecracker factory here in Krishnagiri of Tamil Nadu.

Some hotel building collapsed and other buildings were partially damaged as the intensity of the explosion was high. Several people were trapped in the hotel.

Police said 12 critically injured people have been admitted to the hospital so far.

Fire tenders and rescue teams, who rushed to the spot immediately after the incident, have been trying to douse the fire and rescue people trapped inside.

The district collector said a hotel building completely collapsed and three-four nearby houses got damaged partially due to the impact of the explosion.

Rescue personnel are yet to figure out the total number of people trapped under the rubble.

However, police are yet to find out the cause of the explosion.

Expressing condolence over the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic mishap at a cracker factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, resulting in the loss of precious lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this extremely difficult time. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.” PMO tweeted.

Similarly, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced compensation to the kin of the deceased and the injured.

“I am deeply saddened over the news of the death of eight people in an unexpected explosion at a private fireworks factory in Pazhayapettai, Boganapalli village. I have deputed Food Minister R Chakrapani to oversee and expedite the rescue and relief activities,” the Chief Minister said reacting to the tragedy.

He directed the health officials at the Government Medical College Hospital, here, to ensure appropriate medicare for the injured, an official release quoting the Chief Minister said.

“My deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. I have ordered the officials to provide Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of those who died, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to the injured from the Chief Minister Public Relief Fund,” Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi also expressed grief over the loss of valuable lives in the mishap. “My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured,” the Governor said in a tweet.