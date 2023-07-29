Centre’s GOBARdhan Initiative Begins Investment Stimulation

New Delhi: The GOBARdhan initiative of the Union Government which aims to transform “Waste to Wealth” using a “Whole of Government” approach has started stimulating investments and reaping good results by creating a nurturing ecosystem for Compressed Biogas (CBG)/Biogas through a slew of policy enablers and attractive benefits.

The Unified Registration Portal for GOBARdhan, developed by Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, the nodal coordination department, and launched by the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on 1st June 2023, is witnessing laudable enthusiasm from States/UTs and CBG/Biogas operators/ investors. The portal was launched for streamlining the process of registration of functional/under construction /yet to start Biogas/Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across the country.

GOBARdhan initiative has created an enabling environment for the biogas/CBG sector as evident from the registration of more than 100 under construction CBG plants on the portal soon after it has been launched. It can be inferred that CBG/Biogas industry has started flourishing and will play a tremendous role in the energy mix of India’s renewable energy portfolio. Government of India, through its policies is relentlessly working for the growth and success of the industry and to establish Biogas/CBG sector as a frontrunner of the renewable energy sector.

In a short span of just 60 days, over 1200 plants including 320 CBG plants and 892 Biogas plants, spread across the length and breadth of the country, covering as many as 450 districts have been registered on the portal. 52 Commissioned CBG plants registered on the portal have the capacity to process more than 6600 Tonne Per Day (TPD) of organic/agri residue to produce more than 300 TPD of CBG and more than 2000 TPD of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM).

The registration numbers are projected to rise further considering the renewed commitment and emphasis of the Government of India in creating a nurturing CBG/ Biogas ecosystem through a slew of enablers such as framing a scheme for Market Development Assistance (MDA) of Rs. 1500/Ton for promotion of organic fertilizers (co-product of GOBARdhan plants), amendment in Fertilizer Control Order to make marketing of FOM/Liquid FOM easier, exemption of central excise duty to CNG blended with CBG to prevent double taxation, inclusion of CBG in the list of activities for trading of carbon credit under bilateral/ cooperative approaches etc.

The CBG/Biogas operators/investors have welcomed the various initiatives under GOBARDhan. The upcoming policies such as fiscal support for biomass aggregation, pipeline connectivity from the CBG plants to the city gas distribution grid etc. are envisioned to create greater awareness and participation for the stakeholders across the value chain.

GOBARdhan initiative has been undertaken with the objective of scientific management of organic/biodegradable waste while also providing resource and monetary benefits to rural households. The initiative is a convergence of interest and efforts of Government of India, State Governments, private players and other stakeholders.