Robot fails to differentiate between a human and a food box, crushes man to death

Seoul: In a rarely heard accident, a robot in South Korea crushed a man to death at a vegetable packaging plant when it apparently failed to differentiate him from the boxes of produce.

The deceased had been working in the company named “Donggoseong Export Agricultural Complex” as technician. He was called to check the problems with the robot’s sensor noticed two days earlier.

Reports unveiled that the robotic arm responsible for lifting and transferring pepper boxes, tragically confused the man for a vegetable box as it was programmed to handle and grabbed him against the conveyor belt.

He was taken to the hospital but died later. After this incident, an official from the company has assured about the implementation of a highly accurate and secured system to prevent such incident in future.