Roberto Bautista Agut reaches 400 wins in singles on ATP Tour

Spanish wildcard Roberto Bautista Agut became the 13th active player to achieve 400 wins in singles on the ATP Tour after beating Italian Andrea Vavassori 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 at the Barcelona Open on Wednesday.

Bautista Agut, ranked No 84, will play No 12 seed Cameron Norrie next.

Bautista Agut has also become the 13th Spaniard in the Open Era to reach the 400 mark. He joins a group of consistent and determined players including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Richard Gasquet, Marin Cilic, Stan Wawrinka, Fernando Verdasco, Gael Monfils, Grigor Dimitrov, Kei Nishikori, Fabio Fognini, Alexander Zverev who have accomplished this feat.

Despite his achievement, Bautista Agut believes that the number is not as important as the hard work he has put in throughout his career.

“To me, it’s just a number. The important thing is that I’ve done great work over these years, that I’ve had a very consistent career, a career that I can feel proud of,” said the 35-year-old Spaniard told ATPTour.com.

Bautista Agut is still competing at a high level, even ten years after breaking into the tennis elite and overcoming an ankle injury last season. Bautista Agut has earned 74 wins at Grand Slams and 92 at ATP Masters 1000 events. He has won eleven ATP Tour titles and has beaten some of the top players in the world, including members of the Top 10, Top 5, and World No. 1s.