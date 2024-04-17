Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border Sealed After Kanker Naxal Encounter

Bhubaneswar: A day after the anti-naxal operation in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, where 29 naxals were killed, Odisha police sealed all entry and exit points to Chhattisgarh ahead of the 2024 elections, on Wednesday. Security has been strengthened in the border areas along Malkangiri in Odisha.

As per reports, the security forces have intensified search operations, blocking and patrolling across various sensitive locations. A close watch is being kept on Maoist hideouts in the border areas. Intelligence inputs have been exchanged between Chhattisgarh and Odisha police forces.

The entry and exit points of four border districts – Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nuapada – have been sealed. ADG (Operation) Devidutta Singh stated that this measure was taken in anticipation of ultras entering the Odisha forest after facing significant setbacks in Chhattisgarh.

Odisha police, in coordination with BSF, SOG, DVF, and CRPF, are prepared to face any potential unpredicted situations. With the use of night binoculars and drones, the border areas are under the close surveillance of security forces.