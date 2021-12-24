Road Mishap
Road Mishap Claims Two Lives In Rayagada

Rayagada: Two motorists were killed in a road mishap near Goudalelibadi Chhak under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district.

The identities of the deceased were not known immediately.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a speeding vehicle hit their vehicle near Goudalelibadi Chhak killing them on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this connection.

