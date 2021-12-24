Chris Martin says Coldplay will stop making music in 2025!

London: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said the band will stop making new music together in 2025. Martin, 44, made the revelation during an interview with British host Jo Whiley.

“Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and I think after that we will only tour,” he said. “And maybe we’ll do some sort of collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

A clip of the remarks aired during The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show as Whiley previewed the interview ahead of her holiday special with Martin.

The British band broke through behind their hit “Yellow” in 2000 and have been together since 1996. They’ve won seven Grammy Awards and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They also performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2016.