Red Alert At Bhubaneswar Airport!

Bhubaneswar: A red alert has been issued for the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar owing to the bomb threat for the Delhi Airport.

Informing more about the red alert, Bhubaneswar Airport Director Pravat Ranjan Beuria said it is a part of the routine measures ahead of Independence Day to strengthen security to tackle such threats.

Entry to the terminal on visitor pass will not be allowed. No outsiders will be allowed to the terminal for the next several days. Secondary checking of the passengers, which was being done after security checking and before boarding randomly, will be carried out on all passengers.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at New Delhi reportedly received a bomb threat on Saturday.