Odisha Plus-II Admissions From Aug 12, Seats Increased: SME Minister

Bhubaneswar: Application for admission into Plus II courses in higher secondary schools will begin from August 12 this year.

This was informed by State School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today. The Plus II admission process will be held through SAMS portal.

On the other hand, the admission fee for self-finance and government courses will not be hiked this year.

In view of pass percentage of students in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examination-2021, the State Government increased the seats in higher secondary schools by 54,900 this year.

The number of seats in Plus II courses increased by 54,900 this year. While, the seats in Arts stream have been increased by 38,000, the number is increased in Science stream by 13,000 and in Commerce stream by 3900.

The application had been made for hiking the seats by 72,000 (40,000 for Arts, 25,000 for Science and 4,000 for Commerce streams) for admission into Plus II courses this academic session.