20 Yrs “Dil Chahta Hai”! Farhan Akhtar Announces “Jee Le Zaraa” Starring Priyanka, Katrina & Alia

Mumbai: Indian filmmaker, singer, and actor Farhan Akhtar is making a comeback as a director after a decade with feature film “Jee Le Zaraa,” starring Bollywood A-listers Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

The film is due to start shooting in Sept. 2022.

The film is written by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and co-produced by Tiger Baby Productions.

On the occasion of Dil Chahta Hai completing 20 years, Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to make the announcement with a video. He wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. ❤️.” The background music in the video is of When Chai Met Toast and the song is called ‘Firefly’.

Excel Entertainment was founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in 1999. From having won national awards for their first couple of films like Dil Chahta Hai and Rock On, to being India’s official entry at the 92nd Academy Awards for Gully Boy, this duo’s always made a mark in films over the years.