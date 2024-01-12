Rayagada: Woman Delivers Baby On Road As Ambulance Fails To Reach Due To Lack Of Pucca Road

Rayagada: An expectant mother gave birth to her baby on the road as the ambulance could not reach her due to absence of pucca road in the Phakiri village in Rayagada district.

As per reports, Hundei Sikka (22) of Phakiri village of Parsali Panchayat under Kalyansingpur block suffered a labor pain today. Following this, her family members called the ambulance. But due to lack of pucca road, the ambulance could not reach her.

Hence, she has to carried by stretcher for 3 kms to reach the ambulance. But, on the way, she gave birth to a baby girl. Afterwards, both mother and the baby were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Rayagada. According to the doctors, the mother is out of danger now, but the baby girl is in critical condition.