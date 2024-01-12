Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan out

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to bring a fun, romantic-comedy with their promising chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. On Friday, the makers dropped a dance number from the film, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan. It brings back Shahid with his smooth dance moves after a long time.

Laal Peeli Akhiyaan also features a glimpse of Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

The song is sung by Romy and Tanishk Bagchi, while lyrics are penned by Neeraj Rajawat, the music is composed by Tanishk.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is a Maddock Films production which is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

The first look poster of the film was released recently with its title. It is the first collaboration between Shahid and Kriti and will be out in theatres on February 9 during the Valentine’s week.