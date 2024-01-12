ABC’s The Good Doctor bids farewell after seven seasons

New York: ABC disclosed on Thursday that the medical drama, set to premiere on February 20, will conclude with its impending seventh season. Co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, along with executive producer Erin Gunn, expressed their sentiments in a statement, that read, “The Good Doctor has been a unique and extraordinary opportunity, but the time has come to bid farewell.”

Highmore, taking on the dual roles of lead actor and executive producer, expressed gratitude for his journey on the beloved series in a personal statement.

“Portraying Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an extraordinary privilege and one of the most fulfilling experiences in my life,” he enthused. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to David, Liz, and Erin, along with the incredibly talented—and delightful—cast, writers, and crew who brought this show to life. It’s our profound care that brought us to this point.”

Debuting on ABC in 2013, The Good Doctor revolves around Dr. Shaun Murphy, portrayed by Highmore—a young and talented surgeon with autism—navigating his career at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

The series has maintained a steady viewership for the network across its six previous seasons. In the last year, according to Nielsen’s seven-day ratings from 2022 to 2023, the medical drama garnered an average of 6.24 million viewers. Additionally, the show’s streaming performance contributed to a 30 to 40 percent increase in viewership within seven days, enhancing the network’s overall audience.