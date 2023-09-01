Ravenshaw University Expells Four Students, Ousts Six Boarders From East Hostel

Cuttack: Strict action has been taken against seven students of Ravenshaw University after the Proctorial Board on Friday confirmed their involvement in an untoward incident (11 & 12 Aug) as reported by the security guard on duty, caretaker, and warden of the East hostel.

According to the varsity, out of the seven students, six are boarders of East Hostel and one is a student of Information Technology Management (ITM).

Taking note of the Committee’s report, the RU authorities imposed punishment on seven students:

Sahzad Ahmed, Roll No.21DED009, boarder of East Hostel Sasikanth Meher, Roll No.21DC0025 , boarder of East Hostel Ajaya Khara, Roll No.21DEC011, boarder of East Hostel Hemadhar Samarath, Roll No.21DPII039, boarder of East Hostel Subrata Samaddar, Roll No.21DPF1048, boarder of East Hostel Aryan Kumar Patel, Roll No.21DC0071, boarder of East Hostel Akash Chandra Behera, Roll no.21DDS039, Department of ITM

The varsity authorities cancelled the hostel boardership of all six students of East Hostel. Sahzad Ahmed, Ajaya Khara and Sashikanth Meher are expelled for two consecutive semesters, the current and the next semester i.e. from 16/08/2023 to 31/05/2024.

During this period, these three students have been barred from participating in any academic activities including attending classes, appearing in examinations, and other extra-curricular activities in campus.

Hemadhar Samarath, Subrata Samaddar, and Aryan Kumar Patel will be under observation till the completion of their study programme at the University.

Akash Chandra Behera has been also expelled for two consecutive semesters, i.e., the current and the next semester, i.e., (16.08.2023 to 31.05.2024). During this period he will not be allowed to enter the university campus for any purpose. He may be readmitted after the completion of the punishment period. He may rejoin after submitting an undertaking that he will not be involved in any kind of indiscipline activities.