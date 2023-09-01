Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s Sri Lanka Visit On Sept 2 & 3 Deferred

By Pragativadi News Service
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Sri Lanka on September 2 and 3 has been deferred due to “unavoidable circumstances”, the defence ministry informed on Friday.

This was to be his maiden visit to the island nation in the current capacity as the trip aimed to intensify joint exercises of the armed forces on both sides and also to set in motion enhanced defence collaboration as New Delhi seeks to explore newer markets to sell indigenously produced warships, fighters and missile systems.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the visit of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to Sri Lanka stands deferred to a later date. Shri Rajnath Singh remains committed to strong bilateral cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. He looks forward to visiting the island nation at the earliest possible time frame,” a statement by the Defence ministry read.

During his two-day trip, Singh was slated to meet Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also holds the defence portfolio, and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

