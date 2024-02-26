Rashtrapati Bhavan Hosts ‘Purple Fest’ At Amrit Udyan

New Delhi: A day-long ‘Purple Fest’ has been organised at the Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 26, 2024).

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu witnessed the cultural performances by Divyangjan organised as part of the Fest. After the cultural event, the President met and interacted with Divyangjan.

Various activities like ‘Know your disabilities’, ‘Purple Cafe’, ‘Purple Kaleidoscope’, ‘Purple Live Experience Zone’, ‘Purple Sports’ were organised during the day for the visitors. More than 14000 people participated in the Fest.

The ‘Purple Fest’, organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, aims to raise awareness about different disabilities and their impact on people’s lives and to promote understanding, acceptance and inclusion of persons with disabilities within society.