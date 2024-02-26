Nijukti Parba: 89 New Recruits Inducted Into Municipal Administration Fold

Bhubaneswar: The municipal administration was gearing up for a transformation. With aspirations to enhance efficiency, transparency, and community engagement, the administration, in accordance with the 5T Governance of the Government, decided to induct 89 newly recruited individuals into its fold. Among them, 61 Amins and 28 Auditors have been handed over with appointment letters.

The journey began with anticipation as the recruits, hailing from diverse backgrounds, gathered at the Convention Centre of Lok Seva Bhawan today for the “Nijukti Parba”.

The induction program commenced with an insightful orientation session by Sangramjit Nayak Director of Municipal Administration. Nayak informed that for the first time, the department has started this process of recruitment since the inception of the department. Addl Chief Secretary H&UD department G Mathivathanan delivered a keynote address on a journey of Urban transformation in Odisha.

Minister of Housing & Urban Development Smt Usha Devi, the Chief Guest of the occasion handed over the letter of appointment. Among other dignitaries present were the Minister for Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Science & Technology Dept Ashok Chandra Panda, MLA Central Ananta Narayan Jena, Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Smt. Sulochana Das. They advised the recruits a sense of duty and responsibility towards the citizens they served.

As seasons turned and years passed, the legacy of the 89 recruits endured as a testament to the transformative power of public service. Their collective efforts bore fruit in the form of cleaner streets, enhanced public amenities, and a more responsive and accountable municipal administration.

The induction of 89 new recruits marked not just the beginning of a chapter but the dawn of a new era in municipal governance—a testament to the indomitable spirit of individuals united in pursuit of a common goal: to build a city where every voice is heard, every need is met, and every dream finds wings to soar.