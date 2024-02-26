Ama Pokhari: 364 Mission Shakti SHGs To Rejuvenate 95 Water Bodies Across 16 ULBs

Bhubaneswar: A state-level event on the “Ama Pokhari” initiative under the transformative 5T governance framework of Hon’ble CM Shri Naveen Patnaik was held today at Bhubaneswar. Agreement was signed and work orders were distributed to 364 Mission Shakti SHGs under the MUKTA programme for the ecological rejuvenation of 95 water bodies across 16 ULB of the state.

Smt Usha Devi, Minister of Housing & Urban Development graced as Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion She said that we take a significant step forward today with our “Ama Pokhari” initiative under the 5T governance framework. This program, championed by our Visionary Chief Minister, is not only about reviving our water bodies it is a remarkable journey of empowerment, sustainability, and community spirit; a true reflection of our 5T’s transformative approach.

Mission Shakti women are the heart of this initiative. You will become their guardians, educate your communities, and spread the word about saving our waterbodies. The ‘Ama Pokhari’ Initiative is about giving you the power to earn, lead, and shape your future. It’s about showing everyone that women are change makers, She added. She called upon the Mission Shakti sisters for hard work and incredible spirit, let us together build “Ama Pokhari” into a success story that inspires the world.

Additional Chief Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department G. Mathivathanan, in his brief, highlighted the progress of the initiative since its launch by the Hon’ble CM in July 2023 and how Ama Pokhari as a transformative initiative works to address women’s empowerment, environmental sustainability and urban infrastructure development. The program leverages the power of community partnership by engaging Mission Shakti SHGs in vital conservation and restoration work and is a testament to the government’s commitment to urban renewal and community engagement.

The programme was graced by the dignitaries including Minister for Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Science & Technology Dept Ashok Chandra Panda, MLA Central Ananta Narayan Jena, Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Smt. Sulochana Das, also addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of Ama Pokhari in improving urban living standards and creating a new paradigm in community participation underscoring the government’s focus on its citizens and transparent governance.

At the outset, Special Secretary Sagarika Pattanaik gave a welcome address and Rajesh Pravakar Patil Special Secretary H&UD and Commissioner BMC proposed a hearty vote of thanks.