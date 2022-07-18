Rape case filed against Tirtol MLA by girlfriend Somalika

Bhubaneswar: Rape charges were slapped against Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das after his girlfriend and wife-to-be Somalika Dash levelled the serious allegations.

Somalika has reportedly sent her complaint letter via post.

As per media reports, the complaint letter dated May 13 was sent to the district police headquarters. However, the complainant later wrote to Jagatsinghpur police requesting not to take any action in this regard.

Later even as both Bijay Shankar and Somalika applied for marriage at the Registrar of Marriage office at Jagatsinghpur, the legislator did not turn up.

On June 18, an enraged Somalika approached Jagatsinghpur police and lodged a complaint alleging that the lawmaker was operating sex racket to raise money for election expenses.