Elephant Tramples Minor Boy To Death In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A minor boy was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Rakla village in Hindol Range of Dhenkanal district on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sibun Mahapatra.

According to reports, the incident took place while Sibun had gone to attend nature’s call to a nearby stream yesterday when he was attacked by an elephant.

On getting information, forest department officials reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, villagers have demanded to ward off the elephants roaming the area and compensation for the deceased’s family.