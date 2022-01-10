Ranveer Brar And Family Test Covid Positive: Says ‘Don’t Take Omicron Lightly’ 

New Delhi: Star Chef Ranveer Brar and his family members were affected by the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. He took to his Instagram account to share the experience.

The celebrity chef shared the details with the caption, “Please do not convince yourself and others that it’s a MILD variant !”

Ranveer posted, “No. Omicron Is Not Mild… We as a family have been positive For the last 10 days. We are all double Vaccinated .. and to say that some of the last 10 days have been hard would be an understatement. Please DO NOT TAKE OMICRON LIGHTLY.”

Check out the post below: