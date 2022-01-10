Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
BreakingNational

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19

By PragativadiNews
0 0

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The senior BJP leader took to Twitter and confirmed the development.

” I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

<>

</>

The Defence Minister has also requested those who have come in my contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

PragativadiNews 12304 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

4 × 3 =

Breaking