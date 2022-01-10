Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The senior BJP leader took to Twitter and confirmed the development.

” I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

The Defence Minister has also requested those who have come in my contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.