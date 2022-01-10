Another 414 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 414 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

113 from Khordha

69 from Sundargarh

55 from Cuttack

37 from Jharsuguda

21 from Sambalpur

14 from Ganjam

14 from Puri

10 from Anugul

8 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Jajapur

7 from Nabarangpur

5 from Jagatsinghpur

5 from Kendrapara

4 from Deogarh

4 from Gajapati

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

1 from Baleswar

1 from Malkangiri

28 from State Pool

With another 414 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,47,031, said the H & FW Dept.