Another 414 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 414 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 113 from Khordha
- 69 from Sundargarh
- 55 from Cuttack
- 37 from Jharsuguda
- 21 from Sambalpur
- 14 from Ganjam
- 14 from Puri
- 10 from Anugul
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 7 from Jajapur
- 7 from Nabarangpur
- 5 from Jagatsinghpur
- 5 from Kendrapara
- 4 from Deogarh
- 4 from Gajapati
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Dhenkanal
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Baleswar
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 28 from State Pool
With another 414 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,47,031, said the H & FW Dept.