Another 414 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 414 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 113 from Khordha
  • 69 from Sundargarh
  • 55 from Cuttack
  • 37 from Jharsuguda
  • 21 from Sambalpur
  • 14 from Ganjam
  • 14 from Puri
  • 10 from Anugul
  • 8 from Mayurbhanj
  • 7 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Nabarangpur
  • 5 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 5 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 4 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Dhenkanal
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Baleswar
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 28 from State Pool

With another 414 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,47,031, said the H & FW Dept.

