Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Animal Gets A Grand Opening Of Rs 61 Crore

Mumbai: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, had a stellar start at the box office. The film released in theatres on Friday and it clashed with Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur at the box office. Animal collected a whopping rs 61 crore on its release day, reported Sacnilk. Talk about a grand opening. The report stated that “Animal earned 61.00 Cr India net on its first day for all languages.” About the film’s 1st-day box office collection and occupancy – the Hindi rendition collected over ₹ 50.50 crore, while the Telugu version collected ₹ 10 crore. Animal had an overall 62.47% Hindi occupancy on Friday, the Sacnilk report stated.

Last night, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an X (earlier known as Twitter) post about the film’s stellar performance at Indian theatre chains.

#Animal Fri / Day 1 at national chains… Update: 10.45 pm…

⭐️ #PVRInox: ₹ 19.25 cr

⭐️ #Cinepolis: ₹ 5.15 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 24.40 cr ⭐️ #MovieMax: ₹ 1.04 cr / 10 pm; highest opener ever… #Jawan was ₹ 1.01 cr

⭐️ #NYCinemas: ₹ 42 lacs / 9 pm Day 1 of other biggies at national… pic.twitter.com/r7xMtPTkyA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2023

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimrii in pivotal roles. The film clashed with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur at the box office.