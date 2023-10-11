Rajasthan assembly election now on Nov 25 as ECI revises schedule

Jaipur: Rajasthan Assembly Elections dates have been postponed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) . Election to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will now be held on 25 November instead of 23 November. The counting of votes will take place on 3 December.

The ECI cited “large-scale” weddings and social engagements in Rajasthan on 23 November, for postponing the assembly election dates. “Representations have been received in the Commission from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during (Rajasthan assembly) poll, ” the official statement read.

“The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of poll from 23rd November, 2023 (Thursday) to 25th November, 2023 (Saturday),” the EC’s official statement said.

The counting of votes for Rajasthan Assembly Polls will take place as scheduled on 3 December, along with the same for four other state assembly polls.

The poll panel announced the assembly poll schedule for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram on Monday.