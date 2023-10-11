BTS’ RM Is Going Viral For His “Unfiltered” TMIs During His Live Broadcast

Seoul: BTS’s RM is going viral for his “Unfiltered” honesty in his recent Weverse broadcast, and it has ARMYs knowing that he hasn’t changed at all.

RM treated fans to a Weverse live where, as well as debuting his new haircut, the idol chatted with fans about everything and anything. As always, he tried to communicate with both Korean and international fans by switching between Korean and English.

RM shared that he was doing it at his home and proved that some things never change.

At one point, while showing ARMYs his house, the idol joked, “My house? It’s pretty but dirty.”

He even joked that this was the real I Live Alone, which is a Korean documentary series that follows the lives of celebrities. As RM showed off his house, ARMYs felt like the idol was being honest and sharing parts of his personal

life.