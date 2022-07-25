Rairangpur to Raisina hill | “Juhar! Namaskar!”: Says Odisha’s Daughter Madam President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India. She is the first tribal woman to hold the highest constitutional post in the country.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath to Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Amit Shah, among others. Following this, Murmu will be honoured with a 21-gun salute. She will then address the nation as the 15th President of India.

She began her address with “Juhar! Namaskar!” and continued with “I humbly greet all the fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India.”

“Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities,” said Droupadi Murmu in a tweet.

“I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India,” said President Droupadi Murmu.

“Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams,” President Droupadi Murmu said.

“Today, I assure all the countrymen, especially the youth of India and the women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount for me. From the first President of the country, Dr Rajendra Prasad to Ram Nath Kovind, many inspirational leaders have graced this post. Along with this post, the country has entrusted me with the responsibility of representing this great tradition, ” Murmu said.

“In the light of the Constitution, I will discharge my duties with full loyalty. For me, the democratic-cultural ideals of India and all the countrymen will always be the source of my energy. Our freedom struggle was an unending stream of struggles and sacrifices that nurtured so many ideals and prospects for an independent India. Mahatma Gandhi showed us the way to establish the cultural ideals of India through Swaraj, Swadeshi, Swachhta and Satyagraha. Countless freedom fighters like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrasekhar Azad have set an example to put the pride of the nation above all, ” Said Madam President.

“From the Santhal Revolution, the Paika Revolution to the Coal Revolution and the Bhil Revolution, the tribal contribution to the freedom struggle was further strengthened. We were inspired by the sacrifice of ‘Dharti Aba’ Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji for social upliftment and patriotism,” added Madam Murmu. In its 75 years as a parliamentary democracy, India has advanced the concept of progress through participation and consensus.

She further continued with, “The way India has shown strength in facing the global crisis of Coronavirus epidemic has enhanced India’s reputation in the entire world. A few days ago, India set a record of administering 200 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine. The patience, courage and cooperation shown by the people of India in this entire struggle is a symbol of our growing strength and sensitivity as a society.”

XDecades ago I had the opportunity to work as a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Rairangpur. A few days later, the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo will be celebrated. Sri Aurobindo’s thoughts on education have constantly inspired me.

I have seen the enthusiasm and strength of the youth of the country. Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji used to say that when the youth of the country move forward, they not only make their own destiny but also the country’s destiny. Today, we are witnessing it turn into reality.”

“I want all our sisters and daughters to be more and more strong and continue to increase their contribution in every sector of the country. I want to say to the youth of our country that you are not only building your own future but also laying the foundation of future India. As the President of the country, I will always support you fully,” said Murmu.

“With the spirit of welfare of the world, I will always be ready to work with full loyalty and dedication,” added President Murmu.