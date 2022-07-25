Mason’s Body Found Floating In Pond In Ganjam

Ganjam: The body of a mason was recovered from the pond in Domuhani village under Tarisingi police station of Ganjam district in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Babula Behera from Domuhani village.

According to reports, Babula had gone to take bath in the pond when he accidentally slipped and drowned.

Babula’s family members launched a frantic search but in vain. Later some locals spotted the body floating in the pond.

On being informed, police along with the firefighter reached the spot and fished out the body from the pond. Further investigation is underway in this regard.