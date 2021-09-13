Rainfall Forecast: Red warning for 8 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued red warning for heavy rainfall for at least 8 Odisha districts.

These districts are- Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, and Kendrapara.

As per the latest forecast, these districts will witness intense spells of rain.

Besides, the MeT also issued orange warning for Khordha, Boudh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Angul, and Jajpur districts for next 3 hours.