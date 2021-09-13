Incessant rain affects normalcy in Twin Cities, Paradip

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain has disrupted normal life in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Most of the city roads were submerged in knee deep water and vehicles were seen wading through water-logged streets at a snail’s pace.

The situation is likely to persist with the Met office predicting heavy rains in most parts of the state.

Several low-lying areas remained waterlogged.

Driving on city roads has become a problem as knee deep water has accumulated at most places.

The ongoing road construction work in many areas has added to the woes.

Incessant rainfall in Paradise since last night has also affected the normalcy of the town.

While most parts of the town remained waterlogged, power supply was cut off as electric poles were uprooted in few areas.